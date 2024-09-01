A 42-YEAR-OLD man from the Vale of Glamorgan has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into roundabout near the railway station.
South Wales Police have confirmed that a 42-year-old man from Barry has been arrested after a crash took place on Ffordd y Mileniwm between Heol Y Ceiniog roundabout (the site of the Morrisons) and Cory Way roundabout on Sunday, September 1, at around 7.25am.
A spokesperson for the force, said: "Officers were called to Ffordd y Mileniwm, Barry at around 7:25am this morning (Sunday September 1) following a report of a road traffic collision.
"A single vehicle had collided with a roundabout in close proximity to Barry Docks Railway Station.
"A 42-year-old man from Barry has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence and driving without insurance."
In their statement, it was confirmed that the man is currently in police custody and there were no injuries reported in the incident.
The Ffordd y Mileniwm road was reportedly closed at around 8.18am and reopened at 9.05am.
