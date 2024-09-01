South Wales Police have confirmed that a 42-year-old man from Barry has been arrested after a crash took place on Ffordd y Mileniwm between Heol Y Ceiniog roundabout (the site of the Morrisons) and Cory Way roundabout on Sunday, September 1, at around 7.25am.

A spokesperson for the force, said: "Officers were called to Ffordd y Mileniwm, Barry at around 7:25am this morning (Sunday September 1) following a report of a road traffic collision.

The Ffordd Y Mileniwm in Barry was closed in both directions for an hour, with motorists told to avoid the area. (Image: Google Maps)

"A single vehicle had collided with a roundabout in close proximity to Barry Docks Railway Station.

"A 42-year-old man from Barry has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence and driving without insurance."

Site of crash in Barry (Image: Google Maps)

In their statement, it was confirmed that the man is currently in police custody and there were no injuries reported in the incident.

The Ffordd y Mileniwm road was reportedly closed at around 8.18am and reopened at 9.05am.