More than 7,000 entrants took to the streets of Cardiff for the Brecon Carreg CDF 10k race on Sunday, September 1, in what was the largest recorded number of participants for the race, revived by Run 4 Wales.

In the men’s race, Run 4 Wales 10K multi-race winner, Omar Ahmed, who took first place and secured a personal best at the event with a time of 28:27.

01.09.24 - Cardiff 10k - Competitors take part in the Brecon Carreg CDF10k around the Cardiff City Centre (Image: Gareth Everett)

The champion of the race, Mr Ahmed, said: “I was feeling good today.

"My first 5K was very fast – I tried to pick up the pace in my first mile and create a gap, but then Dewi caught me, and I stayed with him until the last 200m.”

Dewi Griffiths (28:28) came in a close second followed by Kadar Omar (28:52).

In the women's race, Aldershot Farnham & District runner Kate EstLea-Morris claimed first place with a time of 34:34.

Deborah Bruce (34:56) came in second place, and winner of July’s Ogi Porthcawl 10K, Alaw Evans (35:25) came in third.

EstLea-Morris said: “I’m really happy. I didn’t expect to win as there were some really strong girls in the race, but the crowds carry you away. I loved the course, it was nice and scenic, and nice and flat too.”

01.09.24 - Cardiff 10k - Competitors take part in the Brecon Carreg CDF10k around the Cardiff City Centre (Image: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency)

In the wheelchair race, it was a sprint finish between Owain Terrell (30:12) and Richie Powell (30:12) with Terrell just pipping his coach Powell to claim the top spot.

Ron Price (33:52) took third position in the race.

Those in the race included a team of over 120 runners who were fundraising for the charity, Kidney Wales.

Ross Evans, managing director at Kidney Wales, said: “It’s been great to be back in the Welsh capital working with Run 4 Wales on this event which has been even bigger and better than last year.

"We’d also like to extend our thanks to all of those running as part of team Kidney Wales, raising funds to help support patients and families living with kidney disease in Wales.”

At the race, runners were taken on a sightseeing tour as they made their way past landmarks such as Cardiff Castle, Central Square, the Principality Stadium, and through the leafy suburb of Pontcanna.

Runners were taken on a sightseeing tour around Cardiff, and made their way past landmarks such as Cardiff Castle (pictured), Central Square, the Principality Stadium, and Pontcanna. (Image: NQ)

The event was revived by Run 4 Wales (R4W) in 2023, with a record number of entrants for 2024.

A spokesperson for Run 4 Wales highlighted their efforts to be green, and said: "A team of ploggers were also in attendance from headline sponsor, Brecon Carreg, who were collecting litter while they ran and encouraging people to recycle."

Eleri Morgan, Brecon Carreg’s brand manager, added: “Brecon Carreg is extremely proud to sponsor the CDF 10K and work with Run 4 Wales, to not only keep runners hydrated, but to help improve the sustainability of the event by ensuring everybody recycles.

"A huge well done to everyone who ran today and we’d like to say thank you to everyone who helped make the day’s event such a success.”

Matt Newman, chief executive of Run 4 Wales, added: “The day has been a huge success and I want to thank all of today’s runners, spectators and volunteers for their incredible support.

01.09.24 - Cardiff 10k - Competitors take part in the Brecon Carreg CDF10k around the Cardiff City Centre (Image: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency)

“Since taking on this historic event last year, it’s already grown considerably, and we can’t wait to keep building and seeing what the future holds for this exciting 10K race.

“Our thanks must also go to our event partners and stakeholders who have helped make it possible including our Headline Sponsor Brecon Carreg, Lead Charity Kidney Wales, HIGH5, Bridgend Ford, Capital FM, Coopah, Cardiff Council and UK Government.”

Pre-registrations for the Cardiff 10k in 2025 are now open.