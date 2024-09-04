Delicious Delights Newport, located at Unit 29 in the Kingsway Shopping Centre, opened at the former site of the Castle Farm Shop in February, offering an array of treats to satisfy those with a sweet tooth. Now, the team at the cake shop has secured a '5' food hygiene rating after a visit from the Food Standards Agency.

A spokesperson for Delicious Delights Newport wrote in a post on social media that they have been "waiting for our inspection since we opened."

The store was awarded a '5' in food hygiene on Thursday, August 22 (Image: Food Standards Agency)

The cake shop's post, said: "So this has just happened

"WE HAVE A 5 RATING

"We have been waiting for our inspection since we opened. Today it’s finally happened. It so happened to be on a day that my boy is covering for me. So proud of him as he smashed it

"The team all work hard to make sure that all aspects of the shop and bakery are up to standard but it’s so nice when we get this confirmation. Go team Delicious Delights"

Many fans of the store congratulated the staff of Delicious Delights and called it "excellent news."

Delicious Delights owner, Claire Taylor, in her Kingsway store (Image: Newsquest)

Food hygiene rating - 5

The team from the Food Standards Agency visited the unit on Thursday, August 22, and gave the store a '5' food hygiene rating overall.

The inspectors found that the hygienic handling of food (i.e. how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored) and the management of food safety (evidencing that staff know about food safety with checks in place to make sure that standards are consistently maintained) were 'Very Good' and scored these highly.

Delicious Delights (Image: Newsquest)

The inspector also awarded the store a 'Good' for the level of cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, which includes having the appropriate layout, handwashing facilities and pest control.

