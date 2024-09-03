JUSTIN DAVIES, 27, of Osborne Road, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DAMION IRVING, 32, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ALISON KNIGHT, 52, of Evelyn Street, Abertillery must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on February 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JEFFREY MATTHEWS, 47, of Manorbier Drive, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on February 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HAREM ABDULQADER MOHAMMAD, 40, of Bessemer Drive, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SARAH JENKINS, 40, of Pidwelt Rise, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on February 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MELANIE HENN, 60, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

CANDOUR TALENT LTD, Rassau Industrial Estate, Rassau, Ebbw Vale have to pay £1,020 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

CARBIDE NP LIMITED, Glandwr Industrial Estate, Aberbeeg have to pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

THOSHAN CYRIL, 37, of Llanwern Road, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on February 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.