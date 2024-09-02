This affected traffic going in both directions, from B4263 St Cenydd Road to Crescent Road in Caerphilly.

Gwent Police have confirmed that this crash involved six cars, but no one was injured.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly at around 12.50pm on Saturday 31 August."

"Officers attended and the collision involved six vehicles."

Police also confirmed that no injuries were reported, despite the high number of vehicles involved.