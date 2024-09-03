Torfaen County Borough Council has given approval for two new projects in the area, with the new energy-efficient development in Cwmbran receiving approval alongside the conversion of existing outbuildings into a single home in Blaenavon.

Former police training college

New housing on the site of a former police training college that would see 70 new homes and over 300 jobs has received approval from the council.

Torfaen Borough Council has unanimously approved the construction of energy efficient three and four-bedroom homes on the Coed-Y-Garn site in Cwmbran.

New homes, open space, landscaping, access roads and paths will all be built as part of the site, named 'Holly View'.

The project, spearheaded by Barratt Homes South Wales, paves the way for the final phase of redevelopment of the former Gwent Police College, which first opened in July 1974.

The redevelopment will see a variety of energy efficient three and four bedroom homes built on the site.

Outbuildings conversion

Plans for a group of outbuildings to be converted into a new home has also received approval from the council.

The existing outbuildings, on land adjoining 5 Upper Coedcae Road, Blaenavon, Pontypool, NP4 9JA, will form a single new property on the site.

The application was lodged by Andrew and Bethan Hawksley on Sunday, July 9, 2023, and finally received the decision on Friday (August 30).

The council approved the plans with conditions, including that the development begin by Thursday, August 30, 2029, that details of the doors, windows and external materials be approved by the local planning authority and that the fence running along the boundary be a 0.9 metre tall wire mesh fence.