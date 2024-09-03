Plan for new outer structure

A planning application has been made for a large, crumbling building in Oakfield Road, Cwmbran to be replaced by an outer structure.

The building is in Andrea Thomas' garden at 89 Oakfield Road. She has submitted plans to build a flat-roofed, single-storey substitute no more than 2.5 metres high.

Complete with bifold doors to the front and a secure shutter-style door at the rear, the structure will measure 6m x 5.5m, plus an additional storage area of 3m x 3.5m.

Work began on the building on June 21, but the application was not validated until August 28.

Plan for front porch

A proposal has been made for a front porch to be built at 32 Cardigan Crescent, Croesyceiliog, Torfaen, Cwmbran.

The agent, Paul Parsons of Creation Design Wales, submitted the application on August 29 on behalf of Paul Llewellyn and validated on the same day.

The site can be seen from a public road, public footpath, bridleway or other public land, but none of the land is agricultural.

Plan for ancillary living space

A proposal has been made for the construction of an ancillary living space at rear of the garden at 21 Oakfield Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran.

The agent, Elliot Rolley, submitted the application which would see some trees or hedges on the site or adjoining the proposed site affected, and the demolition of a building.

The application was made on August 27 and validated a day later.

Plan for single storey extension

An application has been made for a single storey rear extension at 14 Ffordd Bevan, Pontrhydyrun, Torfaen, by David Young of Building Design Services on behalf of Nathan Janik and Ms K Maloney.

Alterations or an enlargement would have to be made to the roof and the application was submitted on August 21 and, validated on August 28.