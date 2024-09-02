Dawid Szkudlarek, 28, from Cwmbran and Shannon Harris were taken to hospital after the defendant lost control of a Volkswagen Polo on Caerphilly Mountain this summer.

His partner’s injuries included a bleed on the brain, fractured ribs and collarbone and a wound to her scalp and ear.

She is likely to make a good recovery after undergoing surgery, Newport Crown Court was told.

Szkudlarek was driving Miss Harris’ Polo at around 3pm on the afternoon of Monday, June 10 when he was pursued by police.

He was trying to evade officers because he was carrying cannabis worth more than £1,500 in the vehicle.

These drugs were found in the wreckage of the Polo following the crash, prosecutor Emily Jermin said.

The car was described as being “caved in” as a result of the collision after he had driven at 80mph in a 60mph zone.

Police also found a Nokia mobile phone which contained text bombs offering cannabis for sale.

The defendant was driving while disqualified after being banned for drug driving in December 2023.

Szkudlarek, of Bryn Milwr, Hollybush admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of 1.32 grammes of cocaine and driving without insurance.

The defendant has seven previous conviction for 12 offences.

Among these was a 44-month jail sentence in 2019 after he was caught selling drugs to children as young as 13.

Thomas Stanway representing Szkudlarek said his client’s girlfriend was in court to support him.

His barrister said that the couple have a “close relationship” and it was “fortunate” she had not sustained long-lasting injuries.

Mr Stanway told the court that Miss Harris has returned to work.

“His best mitigation are his guilty pleas,” he explained. “There is also genuine remorse on his behalf.”

The defendant was dealing drugs "to fund his own habit".

The judge, Recorder David Warner, told Szkudlarek: “You had no regard for your passenger.

“One can only be thankful that Miss Harris sustained injuries from which she will, it appears, recover fully.”

The defendant was jailed for three years and banned from driving.