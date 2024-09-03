A DRIVER has been ordered to pay more than £700 and had four penalty points put on their licence after being caught speeding in a 20mph zone.
Margret Bennett, 62, from Abertillery was recorded travelling at 32mph while driving a SsangYong Korando on the town’s Rose Hayworth Road.
Her speeding offence occurred on February 9, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Bennett, of Attlee Avenue, was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.
