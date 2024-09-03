Margret Bennett, 62, from Abertillery was recorded travelling at 32mph while driving a SsangYong Korando on the town’s Rose Hayworth Road.

Her speeding offence occurred on February 9, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Bennett, of Attlee Avenue, was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.