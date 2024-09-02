Manager Mohammed Waseem cut the ribbon officially declaring the store’s opening today, September 1.

His business has created five new jobs in the Maindee area.

Mr Waseem, 34, said the café will sell "Kashmiri pink chai, karak chai, karak coffee, popular street food items such as pani puri and samosa chaat, curries such as butter chicken and achaari chicken, burgers and desserts, including cheesecake, kanafa and doughnuts."

Mr Waseem cut the ribbon with his family to celebrate the opening (Image: Newsquest)

Reviews so far have been full of five stars, with guests saying the cheesecake is a favourite and the food is ‘deliciously authentic.’

The new café is decked out with sleek modern interior, making for a very aesthetically pleasing place to dine or work.

Guests can expect to pay around £3.25 for drinks, while food prices will range from between £6 to £10.

It is a family business with a love for community (Image: Newsquest)

Future plans for the café include it being more geared towards families. A children’s corner will be set up where they play with the toys included in the kids’ happy meals and draw on chalk boards.

The café is in the process of setting up an outdoor seating area with a rooftop terrace.

It is open seven days a week, between 11am and 1am.