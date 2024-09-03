Here are the latest decisions that were made between August 22-28, 2024.

Bakehouse repairs

Urgent repairs to the structure of a former bakehouse on Winston Court, Winston Court Road, Llanvetherine were green-lighted.

The approval relates to two related applications to convert barns A and B into dwellings.

Importantly, there are seven conditions attached including "any new or reconstructed stonework or brickwork shall match the existing historic adjacent, in all respects, including coursing, bed, perp, colour, thickness and type."

Extension

In Llantilio Crossenny, planning approval was granted for the demolition of an existing single-storey extension and the introduction of a new two-story extension at Park Cottage.

The permission came with conditions around biodiversity enhancements.

Sleeping accommodation

In Gobion Fawr, an application for on-site sleeping accommodations for staff supporting animals at Dan Y Derwen Stables was withdrawn.

Boundary line

A planning permission application to redefine the boundary line for Ty Mawr Convent in Trellech got the go-ahead to include an existing gate and new access.

Ash trees The green light was given to remove three large Ash trees suffering from Ash dieback in the conservation area at New Mills House. The trees were considered to pose a danger as they are located near the highway.

Two bay extension

A two-bay extension for an agricultural building supporting a poultry farm at The Paddocks in Goytre was approved.

This includes conditions around biodiversity enhancements.

Rear dormers

In Usk, a non-material amendment for two rear dormers at The Coach House was approved.

This only covers the minor changes, and the original planning permission stands.

Barn into holiday let

Approval for the conversion of a stone barn into a holiday let at Walks Farm Barn, Raglan came with conditions including that the place must only be used for holiday accommodation and a register of details of guests must be kept.

Glazed main entrance and link

A glazed main entrance and link at Parc Lodge in Raglan was approved with conditions relating to biodiversity enhancements.

The Royal George

Two discharge conditions relating to biodiversity enhancement plans for The Royal George on Forge Road in Tintern were approved. Both (conditions four and five) meant that the applicants had provided a detailed plan of proposed biodiversity enhancements for net benefit prior to construction.

Demolition and construction of extension

An approval for the demolition and construction of a single-storey extension at Cemetery Lodge in Chepstow came with various conditions including requirements for biodiversity enhancements. There was also an approval for listed building consent for the works, with conditions including the use of materials that match the original structures and sample materials must be sent to and approved by the council prior to use.

Improvement works

In Portskewett, an application for improvement works to the building facade of 40 St Marys Place was approved. This includes external wall insulation to improve energy efficiency, PV/solar panels on the roof and the replacement of windows.

The conditions include the implementation of biodiversity features.

Air source heat pump

The installation of an air source heat pump at The Cottage in Devauden earned approval, with conditions including the need to maintain two bird boxes as stated in the biodiversity section of the application.