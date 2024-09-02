Hundreds of customers have reported issues with online and mobile banking through Lloyds and Virgin Money this morning on Downdetector.

While others have taken to social media to vent their frustration.

One Lloyds customer, posting on X (formerly Twitter) said: "@LloydsBank'd previously warned they were changing the App, looks like the first part of the roll out isn't going well

Another said: "Hi Lloyds, I’m also among the growing number of people who can’t see their transactions under the ‘All’ tab, on the new ‘improved’ app after this weekend.

"Might I suggest you forward these comments on to your tech people? Obviously something is wrong. Many thanks."

A third Lloyds banker commented: "Some subtle changes following customer changes! This is a joke.

"My account shows £00.00. No call back as promised after keeping the account logged on."

Virgin Money customers seemed just as disgruntled.

Virgin Money customers have taken to social media this morning to vent their frustration with the bank. (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

One person posted: "If I had a £1 for every time @VirginMoney website wasn't working I'd be rich enough to own them."

Another Virgin Money customer added: "@VirginMoney down again never known a banking app have so many issues !"

Lloyds and Virgin Money working to fix issues

Both Lloyds and Virgin Money have confirmed via posts on X (formerly Twitter) that they are aware of the issues customers are having and are working on solving the problems.

Lloyds said: "We know some of our customers are having issues viewing their recent transactions.

"We're sorry about this and we're working to have everything back to normal soon."

Meanwhile, Virgin Money, posting on X said: "We're aware that some customers are having issues with our mobile banking app and internet banking service this morning with customers not being able to view their transactions.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing – we’re investigating and will keep you updated."

What is Downdetector?





Downdetector is an online website that allows users of popular services including X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.

The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.