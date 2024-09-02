If you’re a foodie who is always one of the first to find new foods in supermarkets thanks to the many legendary Facebook groups, or you love to try snack hacks found on TikTok, you have probably seen the viral Kinder Bueno drink from M&S.

The iced coffee alternative has been flooding my social media feeds recently and as it’s meant to taste just like one of my favourite sweet treats, I was determined to try it.

I’ve spent the last few weekends walking around my local M&S trying to find what I needed to create the iconic beverage to see what the hype was all about and at long last, I got it all (sort of).

Most of the reviews I’ve seen on TikTok snippets or Instagram reels have included the M&S iced coffee latte, vanilla and white chocolate milkshake and a small bottle of sugar-free hazelnut syrup – that’s it.

But after thinking I could trust my partner to go and get the supplies while I waited outside the shop with my dog, once we were home I realised he had bought the Belgian chocolate milkshake instead of the iced coffee latte (stern words were said).

After I got over my disappointment, I decided to still give the Kinder Bueno milkshake a try.

I had been waiting what felt like an eternity to make it and I thought what’s the worst that could happen, it’s more chocolatey? What a crying shame.

Plus, I wasn’t in the mood for an iced coffee anyway as I’d already had my daily limit (no more than two past 3pm).

What flavour of milkshake do you normally drink? (Image: Molly Court/Newsquest)

So I gave it a whirl - I plonked a few cubes of ice into my glass, filled just over half of it with the vanilla and white chocolate milkshake and then topped it up with the Belgian chocolate milkshake, finished with a splash of hazelnut syrup.

Once I mixed it together (which was rather satisfying seeing the two milkshakes blend), I had my first slurp.

Now let me tell you, I have never tasted something that tastes just like something, without being the real thing, if you’re still following.

If I had a blindfold on, I would have thought it was an insanely blended-up Kinder Bueno swirling around my mouth.

I can’t remember the last time I tasted something so moreish and I didn’t for a second wish I had the iced coffee latte – a winner if you’re not a coffee lover.

It had just the right amount of creaminess and sweetness without making you feel sick but be warned, it soon fills you up.

Another thing to note is the syrup is quite strong (not a bad thing) so add in small amounts if you don’t have a huge sweet tooth.

If someone could tell M&S to never discontinue the world’s best milkshake, I would be eternally grateful.