And we know how hard that is on the parents.

While the adjustment might not work on night one, doing the right things will ensure that your child adapts as quickly as possible.

So, here are five tips shared by a sleep expert, Dr Deborah Lee, working alongside Get Laid Beds to make a smooth return to earlier bedtimes:

When it’s been a long, productive, exhausting day and you just have to get kids to sleep before getting some time to yourself…



Crush a koolaid jammer and get ready to fight the final boss. pic.twitter.com/9MHvZLvDxM — 🎮 Sean 🎮 (@stidelio) August 5, 2024

Five ways to get your kids’ sleep back on track:

1. Create a gradual transition

She said: “A sudden shift in bedtime can be stressful for children and might result in resistance.

"Begin the process gradually by setting both an earlier bedtime and wake-up time every few nights before the summer break ends.

"It's a good idea to start this process about two weeks before school starts as it requires practice and consistency to get it right.”

2. Create a sleepy environment

“Ensure that your child’s bedroom is comfortable and distraction-free so that sleep is the main focus.

"Hot baths before bed are proven to help children fall asleep, and a previous Get Laid Beds study has also shown that half an hour of reading before bed is the best thing someone can do for a better quality sleep.”

3. Limit screen time before bedtime

“Ensure that your children are avoiding screentime at least an hour before bedtime because they emit blue light and make it harder for both children and adults fall asleep.

"Instead, stick to books, podcasts, and audiobooks so that they’re not emitting blue light before bedtime.”

Recommended reading:

Hailfax, NatWest & Lloyds bank branches closing in September

Aldi confirms Village Bakery loaf has been discontinued

Wetherspoon to cut the price of food and drinks in September

4. Set a good example

“It’s not just the kids who need to discipline themselves after the holidays, parents also should be role models for kids at home by embracing good sleep habits as part of their post-holiday resolutions.

"Ensure that you’re not spending time on your phone or watching too much TV close to your own bedtime. Children will only question why you get to do that, after specifically telling them that they can’t.

"Perhaps suggest the idea of a family board game before bed, or even a walk around the block so that the whole family is embracing good bedtime habits.”

5. Spend quality time with your kids

“Spending quality time with your kids makes it easier for them to fall asleep. Children can be unsettled at bedtime as they are often longing for attention.

"Asking them about their day or reading a book to them as they’re laying in bed are great options for you to all have some final quality time together before the next day begins.”