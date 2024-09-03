A WOMAN has been prosecuted after her barking dog made her neighbours’ lives a misery.
Charlotte Kilby, 26, of Grove Gardens, Caldicot was ordered to pay £1,633 after she appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.
The defendant admitted failing to comply with an abatement notice requirement over “noise nuisance arising from a barking dog”.
Her offence was committed at Grove Gardens between October 27, 2023 and April 15 this year.
Kilby was ordered to pay £1,465 costs, a £120 fine and a £48 surcharge.
She was taken to court by Monmouthshire council.
