The decision paves the way for the applicant, Monmouth-based Buckland Dartford Ltd, to redevelop the old Newbridge Methodist Church, on Bridge Street.

The work will involve some demolition, alterations and extension to the existing building, as well as a new car parking area.

According to the agents for the application, Highlight Planning, the new store will sell “basic daily staples” and will serve “neighbourhood needs”.

They also said the premises would not “undermine” the town’s high street.

A council report shows there was some local opposition to the plans – with objections centring on traffic concerns and a loss of privacy.

Caerphilly County Borough Council planning officers noted the authority’s own highways department was “satisfied” with the proposed development, and said there will be “appropriate space on site for the turning and access of delivery vehicles”.

Environmental health officers believe the proposed shop will not “give rise to any unacceptable impacts” on neighbours, but have recommended conditions which will limit the opening hours and delivery times at the premises.

The council planning team also accepted evidence a place of worship at the location is “surplus to requirements” and that there is a “lack of suitable other sites” for the shop.

The former Co-operative premises, next to the town’s railway station, was considered but ultimately deemed “unsuitable” because of “insufficient parking”.

Council planners granted permission for the change of use of the church, subject to several conditions including that the shop’s opening hours are limited to 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 10pm on Sunday.

Deliveries to the shop must not take place outside those hours, the planning officers added.