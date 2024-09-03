These Dark Run events kick off at Cyfarthfa Castle on Friday, October 25, followed by a run at Caldicot Castle the next evening. West Wales will see its first Tŷ Hafan Dark Run at the National Botanic Garden of Wales on Saturday, November 2.

James Davies-Hale, head of fundraising at Tŷ Hafan, said: “Our Dark Run sponsored fun runs are brilliant opportunities for family and friends to get dressed up, get together and have a great evening out while raising vital funds for Tŷ Hafan."

Mr Davies-Hale added that all the venues would be lit up for the 2-2.5k distance. He also informed that fancy dress, preferably bright neon colours and Halloween themes, is optional but appreciated, with a prize for the best costume. He stated: “Run, jog or walk – it's up to you how you do it. We just ask that each family or group raises a minimum of £50 in sponsorship because everything you raise helps Tŷ Hafan to reach more children and families who need us."

Participants can download their sponsorship form from the Tŷ Hafan website, receiving a free glowstick and glow-in-the-dark medal upon participation.

