Marco’s café is known for its role in Gavin and Stacey as the place where Stacey - played by Joanna Page – worked.

It is also only a few doors down from where Ruth Jones' character, Nessa, worked in the arcade.

A group of volunteers from the 11th Barry Sea Scout Group, who had been on a hike with their Beavers section, were amongst those who managed to snap a picture with Ness.

(Image: 11th Barry Sea Scout Group)

"We talked about scouting... Ruth had been part of the girls nautical training corps in Porthcawl when she was younger," said group scout leader Nicola Thompson to BBC Wales.

She said it was "nice to see Barry on the map", adding Gavin and Stacey was "always a good talking point" for the scout group.

This latest appearance in Barry fuels the excitement that is building with the cast set to start filming for the Gavin and Stacey finale.

Nessa has also been spotted with Uncle Bryn in the past week as on Friday, Welsh actor Rob Brydon posted a selfie with Ruth Jones to Instagram with the caption: "Something's occurring...".

As well as this, and most recently, James Corden shared an image of his character Smithy’s car to Instagram on Monday, September 2, captioned “Day 1. Here we go,” confirming his involvement in filming.

The hit BBC show was last on screens in 2019 and many thought it would not ever return to British television.

However, earlier this year co-writers James Corden and Ruth Jones confirmed it would return in December for one last Christmas special.

James Corden announced the show's return at Christmas via his Instagram, with filming taking place in September and October 2024.

The show is a staple in most British households, especially the Welsh ones.

Advertised road closures suggest filming will take place in and around Barry during the coming week.

The streets affected include: Trinity Street - home of Stacey's mum Gwen, and Laburnam Way, famous for being the place that doubles up as Essex - home to Gavin's mum and dad Mick and Pam.