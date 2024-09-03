People who live and work in Caerleon, Newport, are concerned about a number of ‘white supremacist flags’ and racial slurs visible near their public cycle path.

“I was very saddened to notice behind the AFC stands there’s quite a few Welsh dragon stickers stuck on the containers with the American confederate flag on them, mainly viewed as white supremacist flags, which is very disturbing,” said a resident.

“There’s also the N word written across the bridge heading towards the cycle path - tried to wipe it off but it needs painting over. It’s very sickening to see.”

“The confederate flag is a battle flag which represents supporting slavery.”

Although not all Facebook users agreed that this imagery was a show of racism, there are many historical reasons why it could be.

Today, alongside the nation’s growing acknowledgment of systemic racism, the Confederate flag predictably makes appearances at white supremacist gatherings.

It originated as a battle flag but has since been claimed by white supremacists and mythologized by others as an emblem of a rebellious Southern heritage.

The flag is strongly connected to Southern America, as it is also known as ‘the Southern cross’.

It was also used by white people during the segregation era, which came following the Jim Crow Laws that separated black people from white people for more than 70 years starting in 1890.

Read more about why the flag is considered racist here: How the Confederate battle flag became an enduring symbol of racism.

Since this matter was highlighted to the council, the ‘N word’ has been removed from the bridge, and the stickers have been taken down.

Although residents such as Helen Howells have said they are saddened to see that ‘apparently both racism and misogyny are alive and kicking in the village.’

You can report issues of vandalism in public places to the council, by emailing info@newport.gov.uk or by calling 01633 656656.

Newport City Council have been approached for comment on this matter.