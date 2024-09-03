Lewis Girls’ School and Lewis School Pengam are the last remaining council-run single-sex secondary schools in Wales.

Caerphilly County Borough Council wants to eventually close the girls’ school, and move pupils to Lewis School Pengam – currently a boys-only school – between 2025 and 2027.

This phased approach will minimise the impact on exam pupils and the merger “could deliver significant benefits for our pupils and the wider community”, according to Cllr Carol Andrews, the cabinet member for education.

The results of a recent consultation with the school communities, however, showed roughly equal levels of support and opposition to the plans.

The 591 respondents included 282 pupils, 159 parents, and 77 staff members.

Parent responses to the Lewis schools consultation. Credit: LDR Service

Pupil response to the Lewis schools consultation. Credit: LDRS

Staff response to the Lewis school consultation. Credit: LDR Service

Pupils were encouraged to get involved as “active participants” in the consultation on the future of their schools.

School council members at Lewis School Pengam said a discussion of the future of the schools was “overdue”, and while some older pupils shared “neutral” opinions about the merger, those in younger year groups “were in unanimous support”.

The school council at Lewis Girls’ School was less enthusiastic about the proposals.

Members said the merger “would have a negative impact on the wellbeing of the students of both schools, but in particular for the pupils of Lewis Girls, as they will feel like they do not belong in the school”.

They called for “a large emphasis” on wellbeing and support, “making sure no student feels like they are not able to speak out when something is wrong”.

If the plans go ahead, the changes will also have an impact on staffing, and several consultees raised concerns about job security, integration, and maintaining standards.

Caerphilly Council said it “recognises” the proposal “will naturally raise questions” about future staffing structures but stressed no decisions have been made at this point.

It expects staff at the girls’ school “will be accommodated at Lewis School Pengam where possible”, and the council will also “support staff to be employed at other schools where there are vacancies”.

While admitting there will be “anxiety” around job security, the council said staff will be supported and unions had already been approached regarding the proposals.

Consultees were also divided over the decision to pursue co-education in an area where some feel it is “working well” and has “held historic significance” – but others said it was “outdated and needed to change”.

Caerphilly Council said it “fully acknowledges there are benefits and disadvantages” to the current system and the proposed changes, but explained its recommendations are based on “extensive analysis” over several years and discussions with a wide range of stakeholders.

School inspection agency Estyn, meanwhile, said the merger is “likely to maintain the standard of education provision” in the area, because current arrangements are “ineffective” and the council will be able to use resources more effectively.

The council’s education committee is due to meet on September 3 to discuss the findings of the consultation report.