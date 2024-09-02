A MAN has been accused of urinating on the floor and counter of a Chinese takeaway
Gareth Hancock, 34, is charged with committing an act outraging public decency, causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress and criminal damage in Tredegar.
It is alleged he did so on Sunday, June 2, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Hancock, of King Edward Road, Brynmawr is due to appear before the crown court on September 27.
He was granted unconditional bail.
