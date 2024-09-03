New polling from CPRE, the countryside charity and YouGov, has revealed that most people in Great Britain consider it important to have easy and close access to rural areas.

This view was shared by 85 per cent of those surveyed recognising such access as pivotal. This figure included 53 per cent who viewed it as 'very important', and 32 per cent considering it 'fairly important'.

Support for access to rural landscapes transcended boundaries of age, gender, region, and socioeconomic background according to CPRE. Even political affiliations seemed to harmonise on this point, with 85 per cent of Labour voters from 2019 agreeing, and the figure for Conservative voters standing at 91 per cent.

CPRE has therefore called on the government to heed the views of their supporters. They are pressing for crucial decisions that will affect the rural landscapes for future generations.

CPRE chief executive Roger Mortlock said: "The results prove the countryside is deeply important to people, whatever their political beliefs and backgrounds.

"The countryside is working harder than ever to address the challenges our nation faces but we've got to start treating our land as the finite resource that it is.

"We need a strategic, cross-government approach to land use that will help the countryside provide food and energy security, nature restoration, climate change mitigation, health and wellbeing benefits, space for new homes – and space for beauty, too."