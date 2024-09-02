“At approximately 21:32pm SWFRS were called to an incident at Newport Bus Station, whereby a deliberate refuse fire had been started,” said a spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“One appliance from Maindee attended the scene. Stop message was given at approximately 21:43pm.”

Gwent Police confirmed a woman has been arrested in connection with this incident.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “A 37-year-old woman from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a report that benches in Newport bus station were set alight.”

“She remains in police custody at this time.”

Newport City Council announced on August 15 that they would be using their community protection team to work alongside Gwent Police and the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service (GDAS) to try and help overcome the issue of anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

This came following reports by several Newport businesses that ‘bus station gangs’ were continuously drinking and taking drugs at the bus station.

Businesses also complained that a group, known widely as the ‘Upper Dock Street zombies,’ had been stealing from them and affecting any chance of business from passers-by.

Anti-social behaviour is one of the reasons that many local people no longer venture into Newport city centre after dark.

To prevent this from getting worse, on Thursday, August 8, the council put together an ‘action day’ where they spoke to residents and business owners about their city centre concerns.

“This day of action formed part of the new Problem-Solving Policing (POP) Plan for the city centre which includes addressing any incidents of anti-social behaviour in Upper Dock Street and the surrounding areas,” said Sergeant Paul Turner, from the Newport neighbourhood policing team.

“With more visible patrols of officers in known hotspots and our close working relationships with licensees, community safety officers and night-time ambassadors, we have seen a month-on-month decrease in recorded offences for violent crime and robbery in the city centre.”

However, an employee at Xclusive Jewellers on Newport High Street said, “after that day, none of them have been again since.”

The council have been contacted for comment on this matter.

Gwent Police have continuously urged that their stance on antisocial behaviour is that ‘it will not be tolerated.’

A spokesperson said: “Anti-social behaviour, and any offences associated to it, is completely unacceptable and we understand the distress it causes residents and business owners.

“When it comes to anti-social behaviour, we’re guided not only by information gathered though investigations and patrols, but by information the public has provided through their reports.

“I encourage residents and businesses to keep reporting incidents of anti-social behaviour to us, but more than this, I urge those reporting to engage with us - provide statements, submit CCTV - to support us take action against those causing misery to our community.

“Our message is clear, such behaviour will not be tolerated.”

If you see something you think is not right, or want to report a non-urgent crime, you can reach Gwent Police on 101, or DM them via their social media accounts.