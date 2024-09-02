In a post on Facebook, Newport City Council said: “Due to a weather warning for thunderstorms, Splash 'Port is closed today. We apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

When will it be open?





In normal weather conditions the Splash ‘Port will be open throughout September, before closing for the season at the end of the month.

What are the Newport Splash ‘Port opening times?





The Splash Port is usually open from 10am till 5pm every day throughout the week.

What is the Splash ‘Port?





The water play zone at Tredegar Park has 26 different water sprinkler features and a massive water tipping bucket.

Where is the Splash ‘Port?





It is in Tredegar Park in Newport, a 14-minute drive from Newport train station.

The location of the Splash 'Port in Tredegar Park, Newport (Image: Google)

What should you expect during a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms?





Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

How do the weather warning colours work?





A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.