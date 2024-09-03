The 57th Monmouth Raft Race was held this weekend kicking off at Monmouth Rowing Club with an incredible display of rafts and teamwork.
At noon on September 1 the teams paddled over 6.5 miles down the River Wye all the way to the finish line at Tump Farm.
At end of the race a festival with family activities and entertainment greeted the contestants.
The event had an incredible turnout with an interesting display of rafts competing in the race.
The awards were as following:
-
Men's 1st Place = Siltanator 200
-
Men's 2nd place = Force One Rift Raft
-
Women's 1st place = Wye Warriors
-
Women's 2nd place = Ladies of the Road
-
Mixed crew 1st place = Abandon Ship XIII
-
Mixed crew 2nd place = Y-O-Y
-
Best placed pub / club entry = The Orchard Trust
-
Best placed business entry = Siltanator 2000
-
Best placed Rotary Club entry = None awarded
-
Best placed private entry = Wye Warriors
-
The entry handing in most sponsorship of the day = 103 Henson's Heroes
-
Most creatively themed raft = Rapa nui raiders
The first place winner with the quickest time was the Siltanator 2000 representing Siltbuster with a time of 56 minutes and 51 seconds.
The Monmouth Raft Race race is organised by the Rotary Club of Monmouth, St Davids Hospice Care and the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA).
The raft race is sponsored and supported by Mandarin Stone, Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors, Siltbuster, Tri-Wall, Robert Price, GC Environmental, Monex Logistics and Jolly.
