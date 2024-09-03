At noon on September 1 the teams paddled over 6.5 miles down the River Wye all the way to the finish line at Tump Farm.

People on rafts on the river in the Monmouth Raft Race 2024 (Image: Lee Parker)

At end of the race a festival with family activities and entertainment greeted the contestants.

The event had an incredible turnout with an interesting display of rafts competing in the race.

The awards were as following:

Men's 1st Place = Siltanator 200

Men's 2nd place = Force One Rift Raft

Women's 1st place = Wye Warriors

Women's 2nd place = Ladies of the Road

Mixed crew 1st place = Abandon Ship XIII

Mixed crew 2nd place = Y-O-Y

Best placed pub / club entry = The Orchard Trust

Best placed business entry = Siltanator 2000

Best placed Rotary Club entry = None awarded

Best placed private entry = Wye Warriors

The entry handing in most sponsorship of the day = 103 Henson's Heroes

Most creatively themed raft = Rapa nui raiders

The first place winner with the quickest time was the Siltanator 2000 representing Siltbuster with a time of 56 minutes and 51 seconds.

The Monmouth Raft Race race is organised by the Rotary Club of Monmouth, St Davids Hospice Care and the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA).

The raft race is sponsored and supported by Mandarin Stone, Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors, Siltbuster, Tri-Wall, Robert Price, GC Environmental, Monex Logistics and Jolly.

