Huw Orphan, 31, formerly of Newport, now of Church Road, Barry was convicted of causing the woman grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The two assaults took place against the victim, also a police officer, in Newport and Barry on January 25, 2020 and April 7, 2020.

Orphan was acquitted by a jury of the more serious charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The verdicts came after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant is due to be sentenced on October 25.

He was granted conditional bail until then.