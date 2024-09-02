A GWENT Police officer is facing jail after he was found guilty of breaking his wife’s back after kicking her down a set of stairs
Huw Orphan, 31, formerly of Newport, now of Church Road, Barry was convicted of causing the woman grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The two assaults took place against the victim, also a police officer, in Newport and Barry on January 25, 2020 and April 7, 2020.
Orphan was acquitted by a jury of the more serious charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.
The verdicts came after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant is due to be sentenced on October 25.
He was granted conditional bail until then.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article