According to Traffic Wales South, essential roadworks on the A4042 between the Pontypool roundabout and the Court Farm roundabout have meant that the northbound carriageway is being reduced to narrow lanes, and lane two of the southbound carriageway is being closed for an extended period of time.

The works are to enable essential safety barrier and street lighting replacements to be carried out, and are expected to be completed by Friday, February 7 next year.

During the time that the roadworks are being carried out, the northbound narrow lanes and lane two closure on the southbound carriageway will be in place at all times during the day and night for 24 hours a day.

It is expected that the traffic management systems put in place to deal with these essential roadworks are likely to cause some increased congestion in the area.

As a result, Traffic Wales South is urging drivers to be aware of these works and to allow for extended travel times in the area.