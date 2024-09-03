The bay fronted, Edwardian era property, based in the Bassaleg Road area of Newport, requires an update but still has many of its original features.

It was listed with a guide price of £190,000 but received 78 bids from a total of five bidders, resulting in a final sale price of £295,000.

The five bedroom house sold for £295,000 (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

The high ceilinged home at 13-15 Bassaleg Road was sold by South Wales based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The large number of bids, 78 in total, indicates the level of interest generated from bidders in this very attractive, period property.

"The house, which was sold with vacant possession, does require upgrading but could well make a stunning family home once completed with its features such as original doors, tiled floors and fireplace and a really stunning feature staircase.

“With a wealth of style, the red brick house has three lofty reception rooms and downstairs cloakroom/w/c.

"There are the five bedrooms on the first floor and there is a wonderful enclosed rear garden with lawned area and patio."

Mr Roper said the property was favourably located due to its road and train links and its distance to the city centre.

He continued: "The property is situated in a sought-after location in the city of Newport close to local amenities and shops and convenient for access to Newport city centre and the train station and good road links to the M4.

“There’s an entrance hallway, living room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, downstairs cloakroom/wc.

"On the floor above is the landing, five bedrooms, bathroom. There may be scope to extend into the loft if desired.

“Outside there is a front garden and side access to the rear. There is a wonderful enclosed rear garden with a lawned area and patio and wooden sun house and greenhouse.”

