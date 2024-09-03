In a post on Facebook, Josh Warr said: “With deep regret we have to announce that Brynmawr DIY will cease trading on Thursday 31st of October 2024. This is due to the current decline of the town.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their loyal support over the last 20 years, we will miss you all.”

A closing down sale with 25% off all market items at the till, excluding black bags and loose items is on from today.

The social media post received 211 comments from people in the community expressing how sad they are to hear the news.

Graham Williams said: “I would like to wish Andrew Jayne & Josh a very happy and long retirement, thanks for all your help, and all the very best for the future.”

Julie Parry-Bishop said: “Really sad to see you go. The town will not be the same without you. Best wishes to you all.”

Wendy Tansill said: “I’m so sorry to hear this, Andrew. You have served the town well and are always so helpful and patient with your customers. I wish you and your family well.”

The store's closure was described as ‘the nail in the coffin’ for the town by one user in the comments section.

Kevin Thomas said: “Oh my god that is so sad. Love the shop Andrew was brilliant. I would go there before anywhere else. What is happening to this town.”

Michael Vaughan said: “Another big loss, great shop with great service. Sorry to see you go.”

Andy Wheeler said: “You know things are bad when a shop that’s stood the test of time has to throw the towel in. Gutted for you and the town.”

Diana James said: “I cannot believe it. Another shop closes. It’s a sad situation that we will not have a shop to visit in the town.”