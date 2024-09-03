The Wales Safer Communities Network has revealed the awards, in its second year, will take place on Thursday, November 28 at the Racecourse Ground, with nominations now open.

TV presenter John-Paul Davies, a former South Wales Police Officer, will host the event.

The ceremony recognises efforts to prevent or reduce Anti-Social Behaviour, Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse, Sexual Violence, and Modern Slavery and Exploitation in Welsh communities.

Nominees have until Friday, October 11 to submit their entries.

The Safer Communities Network's head, Mark Brace, said: "Following the success of the inaugural awards we’re delighted to be opening entries for the second year of the Safer Communities Awards.

"This Award programme provides a platform to showcase the variety of great work taking place across Wales and it is a pleasure for the Network to be able to bring colleagues together to celebrate the individuals and innovative thinking that makes change happen."

The Network, overseen by the Safer Communities Board for Wales, encourages joint leadership to build safe, strong, confident communities.

To learn more about the Network and to get updates, visit www.safercommunities.wales and @WalesSaferComms on X (formerly Twitter).