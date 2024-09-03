Windsor Road, in Griffithstown, a suburb of Pontypool, was closed on Sunday, September 1, and will remain closed until 6pm on Sunday, September 8.

The closure is down to some essential cabling renewal works that are required for the area by Openreach.

To enable the essential renewal works to be completed, parts of Windsor are required to be dug up so the new cables can be put in place.

Torfaen County Borough Council have reassured residents that access for any emergency services vehicles will be maintained at all times "as far as reasonably practicable", and the same applies for pedestrian access.

The council have advised that the alternative route that drivers should be taking during this period of closure is along High Street, Charles Street and Hill Street, with the opposite route being vice versa.

Any residents with concerns, questions or requiring further information should contact Torfaen Council's Highways and Transportation Department at highways.transportation@torfaen.gov.uk.