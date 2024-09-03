From cheaper meals at Pizza Express and discounts on Disney+ subscriptions to early access to concert tickets, O2 and Virgin Media customers are able to claim a range of deals through Priority.

Greggs fans are also able to get great deals at their favourite bakery chain through this scheme.

Currently Priority members are able to get a free coffee each week from Greggs, plus a complementary breakfast roll, sausage roll, or vegan sausage roll on Friday or Saturday mornings.

But this is about to change.

O2 Priority to axe popular Greggs rewards

As of September 12, Priority members will only be able to get one hot drink a month for £1 (between 7am and 11.30am).

While they will also only have access to one savoury item per month, but only after 11.30am.

This deal will no longer be limited to just sausage rolls and breakfast wraps however, open to a wider range of items from the Greggs menu.

A statement on the O2 Priority app said: "We know how loved the Greggs rewards are, so we've taken our members' feedback on board before making any changes.

"That's why our new ones give you even more choice, and allow more people to grab savings at Greggs every month."

Who are these 'members' giving feedback to O2 Priority that they don't want free weekly treats from Greggs?



And that they would rather spend £1 on a monthly treat? @O2 pic.twitter.com/MJhT3jfp9m — Blaynos (@Blaynos14) August 30, 2024

The free coffee reward has been an ongoing deal for more than a decade, according to Sky News.

Change is "worse than the Oasis/Ticketmaster palaver" Priority customers claim

This change has left fans fuming with some labelling it "worse than the Oasis/Ticketmaster palaver".

One Priority customer posting on X (formerly Twitter) said: "O2 priority axing free greggs once a week and claiming they’re making it ‘better’ changing it to you can buy a coffee once a MONTH for a £1 is a shambles.

"Worst than the Oasis/ticketmaster palaver if you ask me."

Another member added: "Bye @O2. Well done to whoever made the awful decision of changing the O2 Priority Greggs treats.

"Let's be real, you did not listen to your customers... Now I will be saving £5+ a month by switching my provider to @LebaraMobileUK."

A third person commented: "Having my penultimate free greggs bacon bap because @O2 are far too stingy and are removing it from priority.....happy to charge inflation +3.9% extra every April though."