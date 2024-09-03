Everyone loves chocolate. And you are going to love it even more when you find out it is good for you.
No longer does eating chocolate need to be a guilty pleasure.
From improving your gut health to helping with your cholesterol levels there are several health benefits chocolate can provide, according to Livemint.
The 7 health benefits/reasons why chocolate is good for you
There are seven reasons/health benefits, according to Livemint, that prove chocolate is good for you:
Heart health
The antioxidants in dark chocolate can have the following health benefits:
- It can lower blood pressure
- Reduce the risk of clotting and increase blood circulation to the heart
Immune system
Flavonols in chocolate, Livemint explains, can reduce oxidative stress - this is when cells fight against "free radicals".
Cholesterol issues
"Chocolate can increase 'good' cholesterol (HDL) and decrease 'bad cholesterol (LDL)," Livemint explained.
Brain function
"Cocoa can boost brain function, especially in older adults," the business publication said.
Gut health and skin
Chocolate can also be good for your gut health and works to protect your skin.

Cell damage and inflammation
The flavonoids and flavolnols found in chocolate are said to be able to prevent cell damage and inflammation.
Diabetes
Livemint explains: "Epicatechin in dark chocolate can protect cells and support the body's use of insulin."
For more health tips including everything from a list of juices that help speed up weight loss to the top five healthiest cheese varieties, visit the Livemint website (a link to which can be found above).
