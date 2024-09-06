Dragons RFC have continued their ‘Eco Dragons’ campaign, as they strive to improve their sustainability, carbon footprint and drive positive change.

Earlier this season they announced a new partnership with Pledgeball as part of our efforts to lead rugby’s charge to protect where they play.

Pledgeball gives fans the platform to take a stand on sustainability.

You can show support for the team by joining them in making a pledge to take actions, actions that together will make a significant difference, and will save money at the same time.

Their BKT United Rugby Championship opening home fixture against Edinburgh Rugby at Rodney Parade was our first ‘Eco Game’ as fans pledged to save 55,240.90 kg CO2e - the equivalent to taking 12.3 cars off the road.

Then at their most recent EPCR Challenge Cup clash with the Sharks they raised the bar in stunning fashion and pledged to save a massive 528,388.00 kg CO2e - the equivalent to taking 114.87 cars off the road.

Now they are rolling it out for a second season, after their recent successes with it in the previous season, including at their BKT United Rugby Championship fixture with Connacht Rugby, their designated 'Green Day' at the home of Dragons RFC.

The latest Eco Dragons day once again saw local businesses and charities, who are leading on sustainability and positive change, showcase their work in the KLA Community Fan Zone before the game.

David Watts, Commercial Executive at Dragons RFC, said: “It’s been overwhelming to see the support for our Eco Dragons campaign grow throughout this season.

“The incredible number of pledges we had from fans ahead of the Sharks fixture was great to see – now let’s raise the bar again on this important subject and keep this conversation going.

“Our relationship with Pledgeball goes from strength to strength as does our work with leading local businesses and charities who have this important subject this at the forefront of their minds.

“Our thanks, as always, to Transport for Wales, Stagecoach South Wales, Newport Transport, Momentwm Newport Live, and Newport Cycle Hub who have joined us at Rodney Parade this season, to showcase their work and let fans know how they can be a part of change."

To see the impact that Dragons fans are making, click here.

What can fans do to help the Dragons eco-campaign?

One Rodney Parade stadium worth of fans turning down their thermostats to 18C would save the same amount of emissions as taking over 406 cars off the road.

One capacity Rodney Parade stadium all switching to plant-based meals just two days per week equates to taking over 513 cars off the road.

Dragons' Twitter followers switching to washing their clothes at 30C equates to taking 430 cars off the road.

They are inviting fans to join them in driving change, and this season they are already: