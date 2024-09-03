The Bayleaf in Risca has been nominated for the Asian Curry Awards 2024.

The awards, dubbed the "Curry Oscars", cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines with a number of awards for grabs in various categories.

More than 200 restaurants from across the UK have made the shortlist, which will be whittled down to a top 100 thanks to a public vote with the eventual finalists to be selected from there.

The final winners will be announced at an official ceremony on Sunday, November 14 at Grosvenor House in Mayfair in London.

A spokesperson from the Asian Curry Awards said: "Our judges will be recognising the peak performance of outstanding restaurateurs and chefs for their culinary excellence, innovation, creativity and endeavour throughout the past year.

"We will also be recognising the commitment of key individuals to their local communities and their generosity to charitable causes."

The Bayleaf in Risca joins Tiffin Rasoi in Barry in being nominated for the overall awards.

A spokesperson for the Bayleaf posted on their social media: "We're thrilled to share the incredible news of our nomination for Asian Curry Awards 2024!



"Your support means the world to us, and we'd be honoured to have your vote."

The news was met with delight by customers, who all pledged their vote to the Bayleaf, with one adding that they "have enjoyed every curry we've ever had from the Bayleaf".

The popular Indian takeaway is no stranger to winning awards, having previously been named 'Takeaway of the Year' in 2022 at the Asian Curry Awards that year.

The award-winning takeaway is located at 91 Commercial Street, and currently has opening hours of 5.30pm-11pm Tuesday to Sunday.

If you would like to vote, you can do so here.