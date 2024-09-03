South Wales Argus
Car ploughs across Tredegar Park roundabout narrowly missing pedestrian - LIVE

Live

Crash near Tredegar Park where van ploughed into roundabout

Traffic
By Holly Morgan

  • Traffic delays near Bassaleg are due to a dramatic incident at Tredegar Park roundabout, this has led to further delays on the M4.
  • The Argus are aware of an incident involving a van whereby it ploughed across the roundabout and narrowly missed a pedestrian, before crashing into a car.
  • This live blog is issuing updates on the situation.

