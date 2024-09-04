Crickhowell Rugby Club in Powys is to receive £5,000 toward establishing a permanent kitchen through a food trailer.

The financial aid comes as part of a larger injection of funds dedicated to the improvement of community facilities such as sports clubs.

The Community Facilities Programme, a capital grant scheme, is the source of these funds.

The goal is to enable voluntary sector organisations to enhance their facilities for the communities they serve.

Other beneficiaries include Clwb Rygbi Tregaron, set to receive £225,000 for their clubhouse upgrade, and Ystradgynlais Volunteer Centre, receiving £10,000 to set up a pottery studio catering for groups of up to eight individuals.

Cabinet secretary for culture and social justice, Trefnydd and chief whip, Jane Hutt, endorsed the programme's impact.

She said: "The Community Facilities Programme is important in helping organisations improve facilities so local people can benefit from them in their day to day lives."

She continued, stressing the vital role of these organisations: "Each recipient of support from the programme provides a crucial service to the people they serve and it is great the Welsh Government is able to help them do even more."