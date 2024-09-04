The Torfaen Food4Growth business network meeting is planned for September 24 at Coffi Kitoko, Cwmbran.

The event will start at 6pm and is open to all businesses in the food industry, whether established or new.

Denis O'Malley from Coffi Kitoko, one of 14 business grant recipients, said: "Local businesses serve as the backbone of communities, contributing not only to economic growth but also to the social fabric and overall well-being of neighbourhoods.

"Hosting the first business network in Torfaen is an honour and it allows us to be part of a unique gathering where we can all collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs to enact positive change and improve the quality of lives for all, thus making a more prosperous future for local Torfaen businesses and our communities.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Coffi Kitoko on September 24."

Councillor Sue Morgan, Torfaen County Council's executive member for waste and sustainability, said: "Supporting local food businesses is crucial for the growth and sustainability of our community.

"The food business network meeting is an excellent platform for businesses to access valuable resources and build strong networks.

"I encourage all food businesses in Torfaen to go along and take advantage of the support available."

The meeting will also provide information about the Food Business Micro Grant, which offers funding between £500 and £2,500 for established food businesses.

The grants are available to add value to businesses' produce, diversify their operations, and create new sustainable food networks and supply chains.

Applications close on September 9.

The Torfaen Food4Growth initiative aims to increase locally produced food through a network of producers and suppliers, providing grants to help food businesses diversify, and supporting organisations in finding sustainable solutions to food poverty.

For more details, contact Food4Growth@torfaen.gov.uk.