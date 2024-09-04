Open to various bodies including SMEs and community organisations, it aims to achieve 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2035.

SLES develops localised energy plans, integrating generation, storage, and infrastructure to drive efficiency.

It also presents significant advantages such as reduced energy costs.

Cabinet secretary for the economy and energy, Ken Skates described this scheme as essential for a green transformation, saying: "This £10m grant scheme is pivotal in our efforts to decarbonise Wales’s energy supply and ensure the benefits of this transition are felt within our communities.

"With energy costs contributing to the current cost of living crisis, these projects can reduce the need for large scale energy infrastructure and develop a more resilient local energy system."

The Welsh Government anticipates valuable feedback from implementing these projects, aiding the refinement and proliferation of these systems.

Mr Skates added: "I strongly encourage interested parties to seize this opportunity and apply for the funding.

"Together, we can lead the way to a greener, fairer Wales."

The scheme under the Ynni Cymru programme was set up in 2023 to ensure retention of energy benefits as part of a low-carbon strategy.