The Trevethin and Penygarn sports and social club in Pontypool is up for sale at a fixed price of £275,000.
The pub venue with capacity for over 500 people has four main rooms and was known to locals for its Sunday carvery breakfast.
It includes a lounge bar, public bar, games room, two large function rooms, a fully equipped catering kitchen and external trading areas.
The sale of the recently refurbished property is being organised by Sidney Phillips Limited, Wales.
The chairs and tables have a clear view of the stage with curtains which gives the potential for entertainment performances.
The bench seating area creates a communal seating area where customers can socialise with one another.
The sporting plaques that hang from the walls hold the history of the people and the community that regularly went to the sports bar.
Where is the property?
It is located at Folly Lane, Pontypool, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, NP4 which is 1.5 miles from Pontypool & New Inn Station.
