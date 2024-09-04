RHIAN JONES, 35, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on January 11.

She must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMMA PROCTOR, 41, of Derwen Way, Abergavenny was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Gwent Police officer guilty of breaking wife's back after kicking her downstairs

ANDREW DAVIES, 45, of Chandlers Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE BREWER, 35, of Graig Rhymney, Tirphil, Caerphilly must pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

TAB CARPENTRY LTD, Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £785 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

ANGHARAD COOK, 36, of Milton Place, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Commercial Road on February 8.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ELLA-LOUISE HART, 40, of Lower Church Street, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road, Newport on February 6.

Their driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

CARL STOKES, 47, of Market Street, Tredegar must pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for dropping a cigarette butt outside Ebbw Vale job centre on March 13.

JAMIE HAMBLETON-DAVIES, 34, of High Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for dropping a cigarette butt at the town’s hospital on March 6.

CATALIN BIVOLARU, 46, of Penybont, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for dropping a cigarette butt at Ebbw Vale Steelworks on March 21.

JAKUB ZAWROTNIAK, 20, of Holywell Close, Monmouth was banned from driving for 42 days after he admitted driving without insurance on the B4293 on November 3, 2023.

He must pay £667 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.