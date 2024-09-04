In Llantilio Crossenny, Ms H Bishop has submitted a request to build a replacement side extension to create a garden store and potting shed at Tump Cottage on Talycoed Road.

In Llanfoist, Mr T Rees is looking to convert an existing integral garage at 18 Jasper Tudor Crescent, into additional living accommodation.

This would further involve the replacement of the garage door for window opening.

Cae Caws Barn is seeking permission for the addition of three rooflights on the front roof slope of Cae Caws Barn on Penygarn Road, as part of a permitted development conversion of a garage into an annexe.

And it’s not just building amendments on the agenda in Trellech, as Colin Cracknell has applied to remove all three large ash trees from New Mills House on New Mill Road, due to associated damage.

BAE Systems in Glascoed has requested a non-material amendment to a previous planning decision, with plans to revise the height, length, width, and footprint of the consented building.

In a bid to optimise space, John James of The Poplars Farm in Gwehelog has applied to build a detached garage for an existing annexe, transforming the current garage into an additional second bedroom.

Over in Glen Usk House in Llanhennock, Temple Properties Holdings has applied to enlarge existing window openings and connecting them to the existing building via a proposed single-storey orangery, under application DM/2024/01019.

The Royal George on Forge Road, Tintern, also features on the list of planning applicants.

The company is working towards executing a Biodiversity Enhancement and Management Plan, this follows the approval of DM/2023/01409.

There are a string of projects in the pipeline for the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate in Chepstow.

With applications ranging from the discharge of conditions, such as 18, relating to pedestrian crossing (DM/2024/01042), 19, detailing electric vehicle charging points (DM/2024/01043), and conditions five and six, which speak to the mitigation of the historical environment (DM/2024/01046).

There is also approval being sought to discharge conditions six, regarding excavations, along with condition 10, a plan detailing earthworks, contouring, and mounding.

At The Co-operative on Newport Road in Caldicot, there are plans to replace refrigeration plant and other decorative works.

The living wall at the Morrisons supermarket store on Park Road, Abergavenny, may also soon be gone due to ongoing maintenance issues, with the supermarket planning to replace it with a timber panel within the exisiting feature panel frame.

In Magor, Thomas Lee submitted an application for the construction of a front porch extension at his residence on 24 Netherwent View.

This extension would incorporate a cloakroom, with the aim of enhancing the property's functionality and curb appeal.

In Monmouth, Ben Williams is looking to build a new garage and annexe building at 1 Chippenhamgate Street.