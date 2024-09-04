The council is seeking views on the active travel scheme plans for Woodstock Way, a part of an overarching network development for the Caldicot and Severnside regions.

The proposal by Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) aims to improve active travel links to Caldicot School, leisure centre, and other key destinations.

The scheme is an integral part of MCC's strategic focus on encouraging residents to opt for active travel for everyday short journeys over driving.

This new scheme is the council's response to needs identified during consultations with organisations in the area.

These needs include walking and wheeling route improvements for a safer commute.

The first phase aims to address safety concerns, improve path quality, and address congestion issues by upgrading paths and crossings along Woodstock Way.

Plans include a redesign of Woodstock Way into a three-metre-wide shared active travel path.

Additionally, Gray Hill Surgery bus stops will be repositioned towards the pedestrian route to the town centre, moving away from the Mill Lane junction.

An installation and upgrade of crossing facilities, tactile paving and signs are also within the proposed changes.

Cllr Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for planning and economic development, stresses the importance of community participation, saying: "Providing safer walking and wheeling routes for residents in our towns and across the county is vital to making Active Travel the first choice for local journeys.

"If you travel in Caldicot, please complete the survey and share your views on the first phase of the Caldicot Active Travel Scheme."

Residents wanting to participate in the consultation can do so by visiting the MonLife website.

The survey will remain open until September 25.

Interested individuals can attend a drop-in session at Caldicot Hub scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, from 11am to 5pm.

The MCC's Active Travel Strategy focuses on making active travel a natural choice for journeys less than three miles, by improving the walking and wheeling infrastructure connecting people to key community destinations.