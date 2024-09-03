It came after the band's long-awaited reunion tour was announced for the summer of 2025, and millions of people attempted to get tickets.

Prices for the Oasis tour were confirmed ahead of ticket sales on August 31 but many fans were left upset and angry when they discovered tickets had more than doubled in price.

Tickets were believed to start at £100 per person, but fans on Ticketmaster faced prices from £148 to £355 due to their demand.

Fans of Oasis were quick to head to X, formerly Twitter, calling out the band and the ticket seller.

Now an old 2017 tweet from Liam has reappeared and seen fans question the band's decision.

Oasis under fire for resurfaced 2017 tweet from Liam Gallagher

Liam's tweet was aimed at his older brother Noel who at the time was touring the USA with his band the High Flying Birds.

Reading: "350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a c*** when will it all stop as you were LG x"

Since ticket sales for Oasis on Saturday, fans of the band have taken to the comments of Liam's old tweet, as one wrote: "Not ageing well, Liam."

Another added: "What’s your excuse for charging over 368 quid then?"

One more fan said: "Thanks for the 4-hour queue only to be priced out with the £300 tickets on offer last minute."

One fan writing in 2017 seemed to predict the future: "Shocking price. But this tweet bodes well for if/when Oasis reunion tickets go on sale. Fair prices all around!!"

Following ticket sales, many Oasis fans have complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over "misleading claims about availability and pricing".

The government has since confirmed they are looking into ticket prices as Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy promised a construction on transparency and use of dynamic pricing.