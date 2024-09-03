The trio have appeared on TV together for more than two decades, first starring in the revival of Top Gear in 2002.

In 2016, the friends moved to Prime Video and launched The Grand Tour, however after eight years the trio will be leaving the car-focused show.

Hammond has discussed the popular show's future giving fans a hopeful future.

Richard Hammond gives verdict on The Grand Tours' future

Speaking to the Metro, Hammond said the show will return but will have brand news hosts behind the wheel.

Sharing: "It will be carrying on. The Grand Tour continues. We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That’s amazing."

Hammond added that he hasn't been in meetings and is not aware of who the presenters are but he shared some advice on how to keep fans happy:

"If you’re making any show that at its heart has a subject, whether it’s cooking, dancing or cars, the hosts, the primary makers of it, have to have that passion in their heart. And we always did."

He added: "‘You never had to be a car geek to watch our show. Plenty of people who weren’t did watch it, but it was important that we were the car geeks."

RECOMMEND READING

Jeremy Clarkson on The Grand Tour: One For The Road finale

Hammond also shared that he is not sure what the Grand Tours format could be: "That’s for people who are making it to decide. We’ll always be on hand to talk if they want to talk to us, absolutely. But it’s not for us to shape it anymore. We’re stepping away. We made the show that we made,’ he stated.

"It’s a bit like you’ve got your favourite old… whether it’s a pair of shoes or a jacket that once you’ve worn it, it only fits you. That show was what you get if you put us forward together and the brilliant team around us. But there’ll be a different team doing a different show, and they’ll devise the show that fits them."

The Grand Tour returns to Prime Video on September 13.