It could make an exciting business opportunity for the right buyer with it being situated in the heart of the high street.

It has potential for development by converting the basement which can be achieved due to the already separate access.

It is fitted out as a beauticians and the business is available for sale via separate negotiations.

The tenure is a free hold and the sale is being organised by Flying Keys.

Take a look inside the property?





The old reception area (Image: Flying Keys)

An inside area for clients in the salon (Image: Flying Keys)

A lounge chair in the salon (Image: Flying Keys)

A WC in the salon (Image: Flying Keys)

A storage space in the salon (Image: Flying Keys)

The ground floor has the shop area with entrance via the front foor from the high street.

The large open area on the entrance has a double glazed shop window to the front.

It has an office/storage area, fire exit, boiler to the rear of the ground floor.

The rear of the property has a small yard area with block wall boundary accessed from the basement.

The first floor up the stairway has a toilet/bathroom area and three large rooms.

The second floor has two large rooms in presented condition for office or customer use.

Where is the property?





It is located on Commercial Street, Pontypool, NP4 which is 1.2 miles from Pontypool & New Inn Station.

The location of the property (Image: Google)