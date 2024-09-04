Purchases made at Sirhowy Valley Crematorium between September 9 and October 6 will trigger a £100 donation to World Land Trust, at no additional cost to the customer.

The Westerleigh Group, the crematorium’s parent company, will use funds from its metal recycling scheme to make the donation to the trust's Buy an Acre programme.

Every £100 funds the purchase and protection of one acre of land in some of the most biodiverse habitats on earth, but which face threats such as deforestation, urbanisation and agriculture.

Westerleigh Group has pledged to donate at least £45,500 to the programme.

Giles Palmer, head of grounds at Westerleigh Group, said: "Westerleigh Group is proud of its commitment to provide exceptional care to the bereaved and their loved ones.

"If you have a loved one who cared in any way about the environment, the climate or endangered species, our offer presents a fantastic way to honour them."

Crematorium manager Jon Deacon added, as well as receiving the memorial, "you also have the chance of being part of something truly special, helping to protect ecologically important land".