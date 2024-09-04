Peter James will be promoting his latest novel, One Of Us Is Dead, the latest in the popular Roy Grace series.

The book sees Roy Grace navigating the criminal world as he delves into 3D printed guns and the dark web after a number of murders that initially seemed unrelated.

The author will speak at an event organised by Bookish at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny, featuring a talk, Q&A session, and book signing.

Fans can indulge in the suspense-filled experience at 7.30pm on September 19.