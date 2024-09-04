Staff, residents and members of the community came together on Saturday, August 31, at Bryn Ivor Lodge for the event.

Throughout the day, attendees were treated to a variety of activities held inside the home's grounds.

Bryn Ivor Lodge's summer fete (Image: Barchester)

As well as the animals, there was live entertainment, games, an ice-cream van, and 20 stalls.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed a range of refreshments, including a variety of cakes prepared by the catering team.

One resident, Ann Flinn, said: "I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished.

"Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together."

Liliana Ungureanu, the home's general manager, added: "Staff at Bryn Ivor are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success."

Bryn Ivor Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the largest care providers in the UK.

It offers residential, nursing and dementia care for 80 residents from respite care to long term stays.