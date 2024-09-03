The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain across South East Wales for tomorrow and Thursday.

Heavy showers, perhaps thunder, are possible in places on Wednesday night into Thursday Morning.

Traffic Wales South has urged drivers to slow down on the roads and use appropriate headlights.

⚠Adverse Weather⚠



The @metoffice has announced a 🟡#WeatherWarning for rain🌧 that may impact driving conditions in the region.



📆04/09/24 - 05/09/24 | ⌚21:00 - 09:00



Slow down, use appropriate headlights & wipers⤵ https://t.co/MeVtQHFHFm pic.twitter.com/XI9BrTmtGK — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 3, 2024

How can you drive safely in dangerous conditions?





Leave extra time

Check for weather updates

Drive to the conditions of the road

Pay attention to signs on the road

How serious is a yellow weather warning?





A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

What should you expect?





There could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures due to spray and sudden flooding.

There are chances of bus and train delays and cancellations where flooding and or lightning strikes.

There is a slight chance homes and businesses could be impacted by power cuts.

There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

There is a small chance buildings could be damaged from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

How do the weather warning colours work?





A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.